Absentee voting still possible 11 days until the election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The June election is 11 days away, but it’s not too late to request an absentee ballot.

There are a few methods available to voters in the coming days. Of course, you can vote on election day, but you can also vote early or request an absentee ballot.

To get an absentee ballot, you first need to fill out an application for an absentee ballot and send it in. In some counties, those are sent out automatically, in others, you first need to request them. After that, you fill out your ballot and send it in prior to election day. Since it’s a several step process, for those interested in voting absentee, Secretary of State Al Jaeger recommends taking action to speed up the process.

“It might even be easier for them to maybe call the county auditor’s office and ask them to send out the application so that it’ll cut down on some mail time. Mail time is of concern now, with that election so soon,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

To see where your polling location is, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your house number and zip code in the top right area of the page.

Early in-person voting begins next week. Election Day is on June 14th.

