Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

30 representing North Dakota at Special Olympics USA Games

Special Olympics North Dakota training for the Special Olympics USA Games
Special Olympics North Dakota training for the Special Olympics USA Games(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thirty members of the Special Olympics North Dakota team are heading to the 2022 Special Olympics USA games this weekend. The games are being held in Orlando, Florida.

The team will compete in basketball, bowling, powerlifting and track and field. The 30-member delegation includes 18 athletes, 1 unified partner, 6 coaches and 3 staff. The team has been training for this since the fall.

”We’re ready, it’s just the anticipation leading up to this has just been very exciting and we are to go,” said Heather Peschel who is on the youth leadership team. “I think the athletes feel the same, I think coming together we’ve been able to do some team building activities these past two days to get to form that unity together as team North Dakota before we meet and compete with other teams down in Orlando.”

The games start on Sunday, June 5 and end on June 11. The team leaves from the Fargo Jet Center at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. A send-off ceremony starts at 7:45 a.m. and all are encouraged come out, cheer, or bring signs to show support. Scheels donated corporate planes to provide air travel for the team.

The Special Olympics USA Games is hosted every four years. The event will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
SHANDI CORDNER (MUG)
UPDATE: MN man arrested on drug charges after fatal crash
No Mow May
Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May
Guled Farah
Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside
Xcel Energy
North Dakotans to pay highest rate of all Xcel customers

Latest News

FAKE GOLD RINGS
An old scam continues to target people in the Valley
Advocates spread the word on cancer resources.
4:00PM news June 3 - part 2
7 Day Planner
4:00PM June 3 - weather
4:00PM news June 3 - part 1
4:00PM news June 3 - part 1