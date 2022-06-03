30 representing North Dakota at Special Olympics USA Games

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thirty members of the Special Olympics North Dakota team are heading to the 2022 Special Olympics USA games this weekend. The games are being held in Orlando, Florida.

The team will compete in basketball, bowling, powerlifting and track and field. The 30-member delegation includes 18 athletes, 1 unified partner, 6 coaches and 3 staff. The team has been training for this since the fall.

”We’re ready, it’s just the anticipation leading up to this has just been very exciting and we are to go,” said Heather Peschel who is on the youth leadership team. “I think the athletes feel the same, I think coming together we’ve been able to do some team building activities these past two days to get to form that unity together as team North Dakota before we meet and compete with other teams down in Orlando.”

The games start on Sunday, June 5 and end on June 11. The team leaves from the Fargo Jet Center at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. A send-off ceremony starts at 7:45 a.m. and all are encouraged come out, cheer, or bring signs to show support. Scheels donated corporate planes to provide air travel for the team.

The Special Olympics USA Games is hosted every four years. The event will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.