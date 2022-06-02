With recent tragedies, acknowledging domestic violence is crucial

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of Lucia Garcia said, in an emotional interview just two weeks ago, they hope to share their story with other domestic violence victims so they could find the strength and courage to leave before it’s too late.

Thursday, the community mourns the loss of the young mother, who was murdered at the hands of a man with a violent past. 21-year-old Lucia Garcia had been fighting for her life after being shot at the Plaza Azteca restaurant in Fargo.

In a post on the GoFundMe page for Lucia and baby Dominique, family members said, “our baby girl hurts no more and fears no more, she is free of all that ever caused her pain.”

They also thank the community for the outpouring of support.

The man who police say shot Lucia Garcia and baby Dominique had a violent criminal history in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

At the time of the shooting, a warrant was out for Gill’s arrest related to a domestic assault involving Garcia.

She also had a no-contact order in place against Gill.

Experts say knowing the signs of domestic violence and available resources is vitally important.

“1 in 7 women and 1 in 4 men are impacted by violence at some point in their life or intimate partner violence so if we’re talking about loved ones experiencing that, that would be astronomical so you probably know someone in your life if not a few people who have experienced violence,” said Sara Stompro, an advocacy supervisor at Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

Some may already know who in their life is affected but some may not, and Stompro said being aware of the signs is sometimes difficult but important.

“Some signs to look for is like controlling behaviors within relationships, you know what not wanting to speak about their partner, maybe not having access to phones or basic needs, maybe not coming around as much or not wanting to speak about their current happenings in their life are some red flags we can look for,” said Stompro.

If these red flags sound familiar, there are ways you can help your friend, family member, or neighbor.

Stompro said it requires patience in order to confront a loved one’s situation, especially if they are not ready to do so.

“Just letting them know that you’re there, being nonjudgmental, allowing them to come to you, I think often times we think we have the answers for everything and acknowledging that they should be in control of what that looks like for them in what they choose to share and how they seek resources and help,” said Stompro.

Stompro said she encourages victims and loved ones impacted by violence to utilize resources, like the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center’s 24/7 hotline and the National Domestic Violence hotline.

