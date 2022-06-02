Contests
Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one man has charges pending after he tried to steal a running vehicle with two children inside.

The Devils Lake Police Department says it was dispatched to the Hardee’s restaurant in town on Saturday, May 28 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The caller said they went into the restaurant for a short time and left their vehicle running with two children left inside the car.

That’s when police say 32-year-old Guled Farah of Ohio got into the vehicle and took off. Authorities say he was arrested a short time later.

Police say the children were alarmed but thankfully unhurt after the theft.

Officials say it’s a sad reminder that even leaving a vehicle running for just a few seconds can make you a target for criminals.

