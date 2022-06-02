North Dakotans to pay highest rate of all Xcel customers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - AARP says North Dakota residential customers will soon be charged the highest monthly fee of all of Xcel’s customers.

Today., the North Dakota Public Service Commission started its hearing on a natural gas increase proposed by Xcel energy in late 2021.

But, in a letter to the commission, AARP says it wants to try to stop that from happening.

Xcel said it wanted to up the monthly charge from $18.50 to almost $25.

The Commission is settling with Xcel and is looking to set the charge at $22.50.

But AARP says that’s not good enough. According to Xcel Colorado’s Natural Gas Rate case in January of this year, Colorado Xcel customers were able to keep the customer charge at $12/month.

The hearing continues through Friday.

