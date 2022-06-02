ND farmer jailed in Ukraine out of prison, still in Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ashley, North Dakota farmer that was detained in Ukraine has been released from prison.

According to Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Kurt Groszhans is out of prison, but still in Ukraine.

In November, he was accused of attempting to pay someone the equivalent of tens of thousands of U.S. dollars to murder a former business partner, who would later become a ranking official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s cabinet.

In January, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., visited him in prison.

Now that Kurt Groszhans has been released from prison, North Dakota’s delegation announced they’ve been working with the State Department and Ukrainian officials to ensure his fair treatment and safety.

Hoeven met with the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine to brief her on Groszhans’ situation.

We’ll have more on this situation as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.