ND Attorney General calls man “dirtbag” during Twitter feud

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is locked in a Twitter feud with a retiree who questioned how the Republican’s daughter landed an internship in U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s office. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Wrigley posted tweets calling retiree Henry Lebak a “dirtbag” and challenging Lebak to “be a man” and meet him in his office. Wrigley tweeted after Lebak tweeted questions about the internship. Wrigely was Hoeven’s deputy chief of staff from 2000 to 2001. Lebak told Wrigely to control his temper and suggested they get coffee at a neutral location.

