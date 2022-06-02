Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we get into the early months of summer, residents across the valley breathe a sigh of relief as we go from shoveling snow to that weekly mow. But not everyone has started their mowing season.

Michelle Foss is one member of the community who has taken up “No Mow May” which is a movement to hold off on chopping your lawn for the whole month of may which experts say helps pollinators.

“They need that extra leaf litter layer to stay warm in the early months before it actually gets warm at night. A lot of them use that as their nesting grounds to repopulate,” says NDSU natural resources researcher, Ellysa Johnson.

Pollinators rely on pocket prairies, or waystations, which are small areas of habitats or resources that they can utilize. And with much of our urban areas taken up by concrete or pavement, the more people that hold off on mowing, the more effective it is.

Johnson adds that since you won’t usually won’t see as many flowers until further into the summer, those early resources are very important for the pollinators. She adds that pollinators are not going to stick to one space necessarily so it’s nice if there’s multiple areas they can fly around to to draw from.

But much like summer, all good things must come to an end. As June 1st arrives, Foss cuts down the lawn that’s been growing all month.

She says the moment is bitter sweet and that she encourages people to take part as well, so they can help the bee population.

Both Michelle and Elyssa said they would love to partake in the next, “No Mow May.”

“Once I have my own house, absolutely,” says Johnson. While Foss states, “absolutely it’s something I enjoy taking part in.”

