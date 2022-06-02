More than 18,000 ballots already cast ahead of June 14 election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are less than two weeks away from the June 14 election and thousands of voters across North Dakota have already made their picks.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says 3,282 absentee ballots have been returned as of June 1. That’s 28.57% of the 11,489 absentee ballots sent out statewide.

A total of 15,421 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned, which is 48.33% of the 31,906 ballots sent statewide.

Jaeger says that means just over 43% of people in the state decided to vote early for the June 14 election. As of June 1, a total of 18,724 have been cast prior to election day.

For more information on the election, check out Vote.ND.Gov. On the right side of the screen, voters may insert their house number and zip code, and view the ballot tied to their residential address.

On the left of the website, click on the “Voters” banner and scroll down to June 14, 2022. The next screen will have links to the candidate list, polling places and precincts, and daily updates on the number of absentee/vote-by-mail ballots that have been returned. When early voting centers open, those stats will also be posted.

