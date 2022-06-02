Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

More than 18,000 ballots already cast ahead of June 14 election

(Live 5 News)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are less than two weeks away from the June 14 election and thousands of voters across North Dakota have already made their picks.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says 3,282 absentee ballots have been returned as of June 1. That’s 28.57% of the 11,489 absentee ballots sent out statewide.

A total of 15,421 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned, which is 48.33% of the 31,906 ballots sent statewide.

Jaeger says that means just over 43% of people in the state decided to vote early for the June 14 election. As of June 1, a total of 18,724 have been cast prior to election day.

For more information on the election, check out Vote.ND.Gov. On the right side of the screen, voters may insert their house number and zip code, and view the ballot tied to their residential address.

On the left of the website, click on the “Voters” banner and scroll down to June 14, 2022. The next screen will have links to the candidate list, polling places and precincts, and daily updates on the number of absentee/vote-by-mail ballots that have been returned.  When early voting centers open, those stats will also be posted.

Related Stories
Vote FMWF guide launches ahead of June 14 election
View all candidates for the City of Fargo election in June
City to vote on term limits in June, despite typos on ballot

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
SHANDI CORDNER (MUG)
MN man arrested on drug charges after fatal crash
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Traffic is backed up following a crash on I-29 in Fargo
Traffic Alert in Fargo

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation – June 2
NDT - Daily Motivation – June 2
NDT - Treating and Preventing Breakouts at Any Age - June 2
NDT - Treating and Preventing Breakouts at Any Age - June 2
NDT - Thoughtful Gift Ideas - June 2
NDT - Thoughtful Gift Ideas - June 2
NDT - How to Buy a When You Have a Home to Sell - June 2
NDT - How to Buy a When You Have a Home to Sell - June 2