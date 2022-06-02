MN man arrested on drug charges after fatal crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash that happened on the I-29 exit ramp from I-94.

Authorities say an SUV pulling a dolly with a car on it was exiting I-94 to get onto I-29 shortly after 4:30 pm.

The vehicle stopped on the should of the exit ramp after realizing there was an issue with the dolly.

Both the passenger and the driver got out and were standing near the vehicle.

Another car, driven by 41-year-old Shandi Cordner of Clitherall, MN, rear-ended the dolly with the car attached

This caused it to push forward striking the occupants of the SUV.

Two men, 39- and 50-years-old, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 39-year-old man later died at the hospital.

Cordner was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges could be possible.

