Minnesotans can receive additional at-home Covid tests

Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Walz has announced Minnesotans can receive at-home rapid tests through a second round of orders through the state’s online ordering program.

Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests from this program are now able to receive four additional tests per household (for up to a total of eight tests) at Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19. Those who have not yet placed an order can receive up to eight tests at once.

The website includes information about at-home rapid testing, a video demonstration and FAQ on how to use the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and a link to place orders with the state’s fulfillment partner, Care Evolution.

Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Language assistance is available.

“Minnesotans have more COVID-19 testing options than ever, and our online ordering program is one of the ways we are making it easy and convenient to access those tests. Minnesotans should continue to test if they have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms of COVID-19.”

Minnesota launched its at-home test ordering program in late March. Since then, nearly 122,000 Minnesota households have placed testing orders and received almost 488,000 tests.

In addition to Minnesota’s online ordering program, the federal government is providing up to sixteen free tests per household at covidtests.gov Minnesotans can order testing from both the state and federal governments.

When to get tested

The Minnesota Health Department says testing continues to be important for preventing the spread of the virus.

To keep COVID-19 from spreading, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people should test if:

· They have symptoms of the virus.

· They have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

· They are returning from international or domestic travel.

· They attended a high-risk event.

· They work in a setting that has regular, close contact with many people.

Minnesotans can find up-to-date guidance on when to get tested on the MDH COVID-19 Testing page.

