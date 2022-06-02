Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Major changes coming to Moorhead pool

Pool ready for renovations (Source: WALB)
Pool ready for renovations (Source: WALB)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Municipal Pool is kicking off it’s 63rd summer as a popular beat-the-heat spot. City officials announced in May 2022 the pool would undergo $410,000 worth of renovations at the end of the season.

Holly Heitkamp, Moorhead’s Parks and Recreation Department Director, said since the pool’s opening in 1958, on and off repairs have been completed, but never a full scale renovation operation like what they have planned.

The biggest ticket item for the renovations is a new pool liner and PVC membrane totaling $160,000. Other changes swimmers can expect include: a pool house renovation ($75,000), new deck furniture ($67,000), sewer service ($25,000), new diving board ($15,000), plumbing repairs ($13,000), new wading pool filters ($8,000), and a new chlorine tank storage vessel ($7,000).

Heitkamp said the renovations should begin in September, and take three to four weeks to complete.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Traffic is backed up following a crash on I-29 in Fargo
Traffic Alert in Fargo
Fargo Police Aerial Surveillance.
Fargo Police hit the skies to catch street racers
ND HIGHWAY PATROL AIRCRAFT
One South Fargo neighborhood is relieved by the extra patrol in the sky

Latest News

Valley Today 6AM Part 3 – June 2
Valley Today 6AM Part 3 – June 2
Valley Today 6AM Part 1 – June 2
Valley Today 6AM Part 1 – June 2
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
News - Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
News - Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries