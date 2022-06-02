Major changes coming to Moorhead pool

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Municipal Pool is kicking off it’s 63rd summer as a popular beat-the-heat spot. City officials announced in May 2022 the pool would undergo $410,000 worth of renovations at the end of the season.

Holly Heitkamp, Moorhead’s Parks and Recreation Department Director, said since the pool’s opening in 1958, on and off repairs have been completed, but never a full scale renovation operation like what they have planned.

The biggest ticket item for the renovations is a new pool liner and PVC membrane totaling $160,000. Other changes swimmers can expect include: a pool house renovation ($75,000), new deck furniture ($67,000), sewer service ($25,000), new diving board ($15,000), plumbing repairs ($13,000), new wading pool filters ($8,000), and a new chlorine tank storage vessel ($7,000).

Heitkamp said the renovations should begin in September, and take three to four weeks to complete.

