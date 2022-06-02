Local organization donates essentials for the summer to homeless youth in FM area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Matthew’s Voice Project, a non-profit organization, is aiming to make a difference in the lives of teens experiencing homelessness.

“I think it’s so important to invest in our youth,” said Ali Jones, a member of the organization’s board.

The organization recently provided 150 students from Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead Public Schools with necessary essentials.

Out of those, more than 50 students were supported by donations including baskets filled with a blanket, pillow, and gift card.

“By putting in the time, energy, finances, and resources into students. We say we are helping one student at a time,” said Jones.

In December of last year, nearly 450 students across all three districts were identified as homeless and the need is only increasing.

“Our numbers are growing. We also know there are a lot of unidentified students,” Jones said.

The hope now is that through their efforts more students feel comfortable about coming forward.

One of their main objectives is to help the homeless youth reach graduation so they can move on to a path to success.

“That is such a critical milestone and such an important foundation of education going forward in any path, whether they chose to go on to higher education, trade school, or right into the workforce,” said Jones.

In the end, the organization’s only wish is for these students to never let their circumstances hold them back.

“Our biggest message is to let them know they can achieve anything.”

