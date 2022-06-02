Iron Range community ‘goes the extra mile’ to help sandbagging efforts at Lake Kabetogama

LAKE KABETOGAMA, MN -- Roughly 60 community members from around the Iron Range drove to Kabetogama Town Hall to help residents with sandbagging Thursday.

The group, coordinated by the Hibbing Police Department, featured people of all ages from different Iron Range cities.

“We’ve got every walk of life here, from 12-years-old all the way up to my 76-year-old grandpa up here right now helping,” said Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey.

Estey and the rest of the helpers arrived early and stayed through the afternoon.

He says he’s proud of the community for coming together.

“I’ve been born and raised in the Iron Range and I’ve always noticed people are willing to go the extra mile to help each other,” he said.

For Kabetogama residents like Sean Mahaffey, owner of Moosehorn Resort, help from outside the community has made a huge difference.

“The outreach has been fantastic and it’s been much appreciated throughout the community,” he said.

Before outside help showed up, the community was struggling to keep up with the rising water.

“When this first started, we were sandbagging our own sandbags, going down to the town hall, filling our sandbags, coming back, laying those sandbags, then going back for load after load after load. What these volunteers have done is built the stockpile,” he said.

Mahaffey estimates water levels have risen an estimated 6 feet on his resort.

He’s already lost one building and is desperately trying to keep water from getting to any others.

“It’s ongoing every minute of every day,” he said.

He believes help from groups like the Iron Range community has made a huge difference.

“Our up north community here is always that way. When things like this happen, everybody’s got their backs,” Mahaffey said.

Estey says they may put together another group to help out if the need persists in the coming weeks.

