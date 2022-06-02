Contests
Grand Forks firefighters save duck family from storm drain

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to some Grand Forks firefighters, a mother duck and her babies waddled away after getting stuck in a storm drain.

The fire department posted pictures to Facebook on June 1 saying “Not every call we get is the same. Sometimes we’re putting out a fire, other times we’re saving a family of ducks from a storm drain.”

Firefighter Gowan helped the feathered family get out safely.

