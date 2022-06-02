Contests
DNR rolls out all-terrain track chairs at Minnesota State Parks

All-terrain track chairs
All-terrain track chairs(Minnesota DNR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Department of Natural Resources is adding equipment to make parks and trails across the state more accessible. They just rolled out all-terrain track chairs.

The Minnesota DNR is partnering with the Minnesota Council on Disability and local government agencies to expand access to parks and trails. The chairs will enable people with mobility disabilities to explore non-accessible trails and other areas within the state parks.

“Enhancing that accessibility benefits those Minnesotans and their ability to enjoy these spaces that are for them, as well as for the rest of us,” said Shannon Lotthammer with the DNR. “And it also enhances those of us who aren’t experiencing a disability but who want to be there with our friends and our families and our neighbors.”

Approximately one in four people in the U.S. are living with some form of disability. The chairs were unveiled on June 1 and several people got to try them out for the first time.

“You’re wrapped in such freedom of movement,” said Brittanie Wilson with the Minnesota Council on Disability. “I was out for about an hour and had the best time.”

Brittanie says she’s had an electric wheelchair her whole life; However, the electric wheelchair doesn’t give her the freedom to go out into nature or off-road.

“Being in the [all-terrain] chair within a couple of minutes you really gain an understanding of what it’s like to have your body go places that it has never been able to go before,” Wilson said.

For more information, visit the DNR’s website.

