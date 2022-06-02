COOL NORTH-MILDER SOUTH-WIND FOR MANY

FRIDAY: High pressure takes over once the low slides out Thursday night. Friday will be a quiet day with less wind and a few clouds. Temperatures remain slightly below average with afternoon highs expected to warm into the 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday at this point looks to be another quieter day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain slightly below average with 60s expected for most. 60s are again the rule of order for Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A front will be passing through Sunday and may bring a few passing light showers, though coverage looks isolated.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday of next week. Temperatures remain below average - same old song and dance - with highs only warming into the mid-60s in the southern valley Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance of light passing showers. Partly cloudy skies remain on Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 60s. Again, there are indiciations that there may be a few passing light rain showers.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Warming temperatures will take place, with 60s and low 70s for most. Wednesday looks mostly sunny. At this point, the better chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two comes Thursday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 41. High: 71.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 48. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Cooler with partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunder south. Low: 47. High: 65.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 42. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy t mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with passing clouds. Low: 52. High: 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low: 54. High: 73.

