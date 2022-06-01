“You never know its going to happen to you.”: Storm causes trees to fall on Battle Lake couple’s home

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Husband and wife Gerald Holo and Jeri Wilmore have lived in their home for the last 20 years.

Now the home they raised their family in looks a bit different.

“I’m gonna get tears just thinking about it,” said Wilmore. ”You never know it’s going to happen to you.”

The powerful winds during Monday night’s storm were strong enough to knock two trees down onto their home and uproot several more across the family’s property.

“It was loud. It’s like they say like a loud train,” Holo said.

Nothing was safe including a few vehicles parked in the driveway.

“We heard that roar. We hit the basement,” said Wilmore.

She says the storm rolled through in less than 10 minutes, but it was enough time to cause havoc.

“Look at the mess we will have to clean up. It’s overwhelming,” Wilmore said.

The couple says, in the two decades they’ve lived there, this is the first time they’ve seen this kind of damage.

“This is the bad part the hole in the roof,” said Holo.

The storm also knocked down power lines leaving the family without electricity and water.

While the damages can be fixed loved ones are irreplaceable.

The pair says they are happy their family was not harmed, but they advise others to remember to always take caution.

“I am telling you. When you are told there’s a storm coming you don’t stand at the window and watch. You take the warning seriously.”

