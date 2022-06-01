Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Stalemates are piling up in Congress: COVID relief packages are now added to the heap

Biden's proposed relief package is the latest sticking point in Congress, which reconvenes next...
Biden's proposed relief package is the latest sticking point in Congress, which reconvenes next week.
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - The heap of frozen Democratic initiatives has grown massively this year due to strong GOP opposition. The deadlocked issues include bills on voting rights, health care, environment, taxes, gun curbs, abortion rights, policing tactics and an investigation of the 2021 Capitol storming by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Most recently, President Joe Biden has appealed for funding from Congress for vaccines, testing, and treatments for COVID, as well as another COVID relief package. Most Republicans and some moderate Democrats are hesitant about added pandemic funding. Republican Senator Kevin Cramer (N.D) said that he has “a hard time believing that there’s not enough money and not enough flexibility already” .

Congress is in recess right now, but will reconvene next week. Officials say that the U.S. is falling behind other countries that are already preparing for the projected spike in cases this fall and winter, which puts this proposed relief package on the clock.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEST FARGO HIGH SCHOOL
West Fargo parents say they were locked out of their daughter’s graduation ceremony
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fundraiser planned for victims in Plaza Azteca shooting
Fosston students disciplined for social media post
Viking Cruise's Octantis
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes
Power outage
Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather

Latest News

Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
US gas prices jump to record highs
The Schwan's catalogue.
Schwan’s Home Delivery closing Jamestown depot
Proposed pick-up zones for downtown Fargo.
Updated plans unveiled for proposed pick-up areas in downtown Fargo
Memorial Day tributes.
NDT 0530 Memorial Day Top Talkers