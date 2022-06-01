Schwan’s Home Delivery closing Jamestown depot

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Schwan’s Home Delivery will be closing their doors as of June 3 in Jamestown.

Schwan’s Home Delivery became a separate company of The Schwan Company several years ago, specializing in door-to-door delivery of their products.

“The decision to close the Jamestown depot on June 3rd was not made lightly,” stated Jennifer Rock, Director of Communications and Public Relations for Schwan’s Home Delivery.

“We have loved being a part of this community and are grateful for the work of our Jamestown team. However, despite our best efforts, this depot was no longer viable for our business.”

Rock adds that there are several other depots across the U.S. that have closed for similar reasons.

“Please know that we are making every effort to support our employees who are impacted to the best of our ability and in alignment with our values,” Rock added.

Some people were notified via text from one delivery driver, who has worked for the service for the past 29 years.

Rock says all customers that were serviced from this depot can continue to receive their Schwan’s products by using their app, ordering online, or calling 1-888-SCHWANS.

Products will arrive on their doorstep in two days from UPS.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.