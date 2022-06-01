Updated plans unveiled for proposed pick-up areas in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department presented the details of a proposed city ordinance for designated pick-up areas in downtown Fargo.

Five zones have been chosen based on heat maps from Uber and Lyft during peak pick-up times. Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt told the Fargo City Commission on Tuesday, May 31 that they want the areas to be far enough away from residential neighborhoods, but still allow easy access on and off of Avenues and Streets.

The following areas are the proposed pick-up zones:

600 block of NP Avenue North: The zone is 262 feet long and would have enough room for 13 vehicles.

400 block of 1st Avenue North: The zone is 162 feet long and could allow for 8 vehicles.

600 block of 2nd Avenue North: The zone is 88 feet long and could allow for 4 vehicles.

200 block of 5th Street North: The zone is 127 feet long and would have enough room for 12 vehicles. There is currently diagonal parking in this area and the pick-up zone would remain that way.

500 block of 6th Avenue North: The zone is 320 feet long and could allow for 16 vehicles.

If passed by the City Commission, the new ordinance would be in effect Thursday night through Sunday morning from 10:00 p.m. each night to 3:00 a.m. the following morning. The zones can be used for ride share services, cab services, or anyone picking up a friend or family member in the downtown area.

Ahlfeldt says there will be authorized cab stands and a passenger loading area. There would be a ten-minute time limit and vehicles must remain occupied while in the pick-up zones. He adds this plan would also provide easier accessibility for individuals with disabilities to be picked up.

The zones are designated for pick-up only and should not be used to drop people off in the downtown area. Ahlfeldt says the idea is to keep people off Broadway where there is heavy traffic.

Drivers of cabs, Ubers and Lyfts would still be able to park in open parking spots throughout downtown Fargo if they choose to.

If the ordinance is approved, the city would roll out a communications plan to educate the public and signage would be put up to show the designated loading areas.

Previous Coverage Fargo PD moves forward in process of implementing rideshare pickup locations in downtown Fargo

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.