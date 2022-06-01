Sunshine Continues Thursday, but with Breezier Conditions

TONIGHT - THURSDAY: Aside from a few passing clouds, this evening is looking mild and quiet. The breeze will continue to diminish tonight. Overnight, conditions will be quiet. I expect more cloud cover across the far northern part of our region by morning as a low pressure system passes to the north. There is a chance for light rain showers into the afternoon Thursday in the far north and across northern MN. The wind increases for all through the late morning and afternoon from the northwest. Wind may gust over 30 mph. Temperatures remain a bit below average in the 60s.

FRIDAY: High pressure takes over once the low slides out Thursday night. Friday will be a quiet day with less wind and a few clouds. Temperatures remain slightly below average with afternoon highs expected to warm into the 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday at this point looks to be another quieter day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain slightly below average with 60s expected for most. 60s are again the rule of order for Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A front will be passing through Sunday and may bring a few passing light showers, though coverage looks isolated.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday of next week. Temperatures remain below average - same old song and dance - with highs only warming into the mid-60s in the southern valley Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance of light passing showers. Partly cloudy skies remain on Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 60s. Again, there are indiciations that there may be a few passing light rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: At this point, the better chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two comes Wednesday. No surprise, however, that temperatures are still forecast to remain below average in the 60s for most.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty NW wind. Low: 50. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 44. High: 69.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 50. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 65.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 46. High: 64.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy t mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Perhaps a thunderstorm. Low: 50. High: 65.

