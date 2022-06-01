One South Fargo neighborhood is relieved by the extra patrol in the sky

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol flew an aircraft from Bismarck to help out on the streets of Fargo.

“We’ve got some capabilities on that plane, be able to zoom in on traffic, we can record violations that are happening and then talk to officers on the ground to get to that exact vehicle or vehicles and get them stopped,” said Bryan Niewind, captain for the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The idea is to detect and deter street racing and attempts to flee. The effort involved the Highway Patrol, Fargo and West Fargo Police Departments, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“We do see some of those problems on our interstates too so we’re just here, like anything else that happens in our community, we’re working as a team approach, not anyone agency can combat these problems by themselves because they span over multiple jurisdictions, even some across state lines,” said Niewind.

Officers made close to 100 traffic stops.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said there has been a significant increase in street racing calls in the past year.

“Kind of our main thoroughfares there seems to be kind of like a racetrack kind of situation where they’re, 52nd avenue up University up 10th across 12th or 19th and down 45th or 42nd. These larger multi-lanes, roadways, folks really want to drive fast or race or do other dangerous driving, feeling like they have a little more opportunity to do so,” said Dave Zibolski, police chief for Fargo Police Department.

The people living around those high-traffic areas are relieved by the extra patrol.

“It’s a good feeling because it’s a nuisance at times, yes, but it’s more of what can we do to curb any dangerous situations around here so it’s very cool to hear that the powers that be are taking action,” said Lance Getz, a South Fargo resident.

Although it’s the first time air patrol has hovered over the Fargo area, it won’t be the last. Zibolski said they will be back a couple of times this summer.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.