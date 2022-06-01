Contests
Moorhead man arrested after police seize 500 fentanyl pills in Moorhead

Evidence seized during drug bust in Moorhead on May 31, 2022, and booking photo of Maurice Bell.
Evidence seized during drug bust in Moorhead on May 31, 2022, and booking photo of Maurice Bell.(Moorhead Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 33-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges after police discovered hundreds of fentanyl pills, cash and a handgun on Tuesday, May 31.

A drug search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Belsley Boulevard in Moorhead. Law enforcement found 501 suspected fentanyl pills, which have a street value of approximately $15,000. A handgun and more than $20,000 in cash was also seized and police say a child under the age of one-year-old was in the residence.

Maurice Bell is at the Clay County Correctional Facility on Felony First Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Gross Misdemeanor Child Endangerment charges. A family member was able to take custody of the child.

The investigation was a collaborative effort by the Moorhead Police Department, Cass County ND Drug Task Force, the West Central MN Drug Task Force, the South East ND Multi-County Agency Drug Task Force, the MN Bureau of Apprehension, and the Drug Enforcement Administration

The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected in the future.

