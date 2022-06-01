MN farmers can apply for 0% interest loans following severe weather

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering zero percent interest loans for farmers and ranchers who lost buildings or livestock from recent severe weather.

Emergencies are declared for several counties in the state including Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin to name a few.

The disaster recovery loans can replace property that was damaged or livestock lost from winds and heavy rains.

MDA says farmers have to receive at least 25 percent of their annual gross income from farming and will work with their bank to secure the loan.

