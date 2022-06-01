Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. deer crash

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAIL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one man is hurt following a motorcycle vs. deer crash in Polk county.

The crash report says 61-year-old Dean Thompson of Brooks, MN was heading north on Hwy. 92 when he hit the deer on Tuesday, May 31.

Thompson was taken to the Grand Forks hospital but is expected to be ok.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Trail is roughly 16 miles north of Fosston, MN.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEST FARGO HIGH SCHOOL
West Fargo parents say they were locked out of their daughter’s graduation ceremony
Fosston students disciplined for social media post
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fundraiser planned for victims in Plaza Azteca shooting
Power outage
Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather
Viking Cruise's Octantis
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes

Latest News

storm damage may 31
10:00PM News May 31 - Part 1
1000pm sports may 31
10:00PM Sports May 31
walkout may 31
10:00PM News May 31 - Part 2
forecast may 31
10:00PM Weather May 31