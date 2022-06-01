Man taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. deer crash

TRAIL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one man is hurt following a motorcycle vs. deer crash in Polk county.

The crash report says 61-year-old Dean Thompson of Brooks, MN was heading north on Hwy. 92 when he hit the deer on Tuesday, May 31.

Thompson was taken to the Grand Forks hospital but is expected to be ok.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Trail is roughly 16 miles north of Fosston, MN.

