Man accused in clinic shooting declines to look at survivors

(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) - A man accused in a shooting attack on a Minnesota medical clinic that killed one staff member and wounded four others last year refused to look at the survivors as they described their pain and terror.

Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Ulrich sat attentively at the table with his lawyers through the first two weeks of trial. On Tuesday, he laid his head on a courtroom table and wrapped his arms around it as victims took the stand. He didn’t look up through two hours of testimony.

