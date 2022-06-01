Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo Police hit the skies to catch street racers

Fargo Police Aerial Surveillance.
Fargo Police Aerial Surveillance.(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is taking to the air to catch people racing on the ground.

Police say they are partnering with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and West Fargo Police to catch racers.

The agency is using a plane with a camera mounted on it that can track drivers. Authorities say the pilot will then communicate with officers on the ground to provide them with information.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEST FARGO HIGH SCHOOL
West Fargo parents say they were locked out of their daughter’s graduation ceremony
Fosston students disciplined for social media post
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fundraiser planned for victims in Plaza Azteca shooting
Power outage
Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather
Viking Cruise's Octantis
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes

Latest News

Fargo Pools are set to open for the summer on June 1.
F-M metro pools to open for the summer
F-M metro pools to open for the summer
Valley Today LIVE: F-M area pools set to open for the summer
Valley Today 6-1-22
Valley Today Fast Track: June 1, 2022
File graphic of an ambulance.
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. deer crash