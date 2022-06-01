Fargo Police hit the skies to catch street racers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is taking to the air to catch people racing on the ground.

Police say they are partnering with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and West Fargo Police to catch racers.

The agency is using a plane with a camera mounted on it that can track drivers. Authorities say the pilot will then communicate with officers on the ground to provide them with information.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.