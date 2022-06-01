F-M metro pools to open for the summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a cool and stormy Memorial Day Weekend, area pools are set to open a few days later than originally scheduled on June 1. West Fargo and Fargo Park District officials said temperatures have to be at least 62°F to welcome swimmers.

Fargo Park Aquatics Manager Dave Klundt said the biggest change for summer 2022 is the transition to scanner cards for season pass holders. In the past, those who purchased a season pass would sew a patch onto their swimsuits.

Fargo outdoor pool season passes must be purchased online or at the Fargo Park District main office at 701 Main Ave. When buying passes, a picture of each family member must be uploaded to the account. For a family of up to six children and two adults, a pool pass cost $170. Individual season passes cost $81 for adults and $62 for children.

If wanting to just take a dip the pool for the day, the Island Park Pool and Madison Pool and Splash pad cost $3 for anyone 18 and younger and $4.75 for adults. The Davies Recreational Pool, Roger G. Gress Northside Pool and Southwest Recreation Pool are slightly more expensive, a day pass costs $4 for children 18 and younger and $5.25 for adults.

While initially hard to find, West Fargo, Fargo and Moorhead pool officials say they are fully staffed for the summer. Klundt said in the weeks leading up to opening day, high school students came out of the wood works and applied for the open positions.

Moorhead Municipal Pool is scheduled to open June 2.

