Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
(Source: National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.

A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Park officials say it’s the first reported bison goring this year.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

