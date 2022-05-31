Contests
Working from home contributed to home price increase, study says

This "Great Reshuffling" has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022
(CNN) - The “Great Reshuffling” has been a huge reason why home prices have been skyrocketing.

New research shows that home prices jumped 23.8% during the pandemic and 15% of that growth was due to remote work.

Many people turned to warmer climates, which was a significant driver in prices.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the median single-family home in Austin, Texas, grew by 26%. Phoenix was also up by 26% and Boise, Idaho, was up by 24%.

This “Great Reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more people work from home and get to choose where they want to live.

