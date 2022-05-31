Contests
Williston man dies after motorcycle, vehicle collision

Motorcycle Accident
Motorcycle Accident(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2022
WILLISTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man has died after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the back of a Chevrolet Silverado Monday. Police say the collision occurred north of Williston on County Road 6. They say the man, 24 year old Brandon Burkemo, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 63 year old Earl Ray.

Burkemo was wearing a helmet but he was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital. Ray was not injured. Police say the roadway was wet and the investigation is ongoing.

