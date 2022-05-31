Typos on June ballot may force term limits vote to November
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission will discuss whether or not Fargo City Measure No. 1 relating to term limits will be voted on in June, or if the measure will have to wait until November.
It was scheduled to be on the June 14 ballot, but City Auditor Steve Sprague says there are wording errors on the ballot. The memorandum in Tuesday’s City Commission agenda says “the ballot contains some typographical errors that were not noticed in the normal course of proofreading the ballots.”
The errors are as follows:
- “move then” should be “more than”
- “had” should be “has”
The language currently printed on the ballot for voters is below:
After discussion with the City Attorney and Cass County State’s Attorney, the following options will be discussed at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 31:
- Declare the typographical errors to be non-fatal (not material) and proceed with the ballot as printed; or
- Determine this ballot to be invalid and place the question on the ballot in November.
The ballot question does not state the entire ordinance; rather it is a summary of the general intent of the proposed ordinance change.
