People in Carrington asked to limit water usage

Photo from Connie Dunn
Photo from Connie Dunn(NewsDakota.com)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Powerful storms dumped more than four inches of rain on Carrington over the Memorial Day weekend.

Because of that, the City of Carrington is asking people to limit unnecessary water usage until at least early Monday afternoon. Carrington City Public Works Director Jason Wolsky says they want to give the lift stations time to recover.

There have been multiple reports of flooded basements and streets in the city.

