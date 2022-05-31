People in Carrington asked to limit water usage

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Powerful storms dumped more than four inches of rain on Carrington over the Memorial Day weekend.

Because of that, the City of Carrington is asking people to limit unnecessary water usage until at least early Monday afternoon. Carrington City Public Works Director Jason Wolsky says they want to give the lift stations time to recover.

There have been multiple reports of flooded basements and streets in the city.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.