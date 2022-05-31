Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

ND’s longest-serving state senator set to resign Wednesday

Ray Holmberg
Ray Holmberg(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of North Dakota’s longest-serving state legislators is set to resign Wednesday.

Republican Senator Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is stepping down after nearly 46 years.

Holmberg is resigning amid controversy, having shared 72 text messages last year with a man jailed for child pornography.

Previous Coverage: ND’s longest-serving state senator resigns amid child porn controversy

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEST FARGO HIGH SCHOOL
West Fargo parents say they were locked out of their daughter’s graduation ceremony
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash after being thrown off of motorcycle identified
Valley News Live
Photo Gallery: May 30 storms
Viking Cruise's Octantis
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes
Fosston students disciplined for social media post

Latest News

6:00PM News May 31 - Part 1
6:00PM News May 31 - Part 1
6:00PM Weather - May 31
6:00PM Weather - May 31
6:00PM News May 31 - Part 3
6:00PM News May 31 - Part 3
Camper
Memorial Day storm hits Elbow Lake area hard