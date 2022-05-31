ND’s longest-serving state senator set to resign Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of North Dakota’s longest-serving state legislators is set to resign Wednesday.

Republican Senator Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is stepping down after nearly 46 years.

Holmberg is resigning amid controversy, having shared 72 text messages last year with a man jailed for child pornography.

