Multiple ATV crashes reported during Memorial Day weekend

ATV Crash
ATV Crash(MGN)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Cass County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three ATV crashes were reported during Memorial Day weekend, resulting in multiple injuries.

The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Office says the first one was reported on May 28 in rural Boy River, MN. Authorities say a 15-year-old boy lost control of an ATV and ended up hitting trees. The Sheriff’s Office says he was wearing a helmet and speed does not appear to be a factor. He was flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities with serious injuries.

The second crash was reported on May 29 in rural Hackensack, MN. Authorities say a 42-year-old woman was operating an ATV in a yard with a 3-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says she hit multiple trees and they both were thrown from the machine. Both of them were treated on scene for serious injuries and were flown to Twin Cities area hospitals.

Meanwhile, another crash was reported around the same time on Sunday in rural Backus, MN. Authorities say a 56-year-old man lost control of an ATV and rolled the machine into a ditch that was partially filled with water. He was treated on scene and flown to a hospital in Fargo with serious injuries.

