Memorial Day storm hits Elbow Lake area hard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tipsinah Mound campground saw a full campground over the holiday weekend but campers who stayed an extra night took a trip to the campground’s tornado shelter.

“There was one who was driving here as trees were falling and they were taking the grass and they came in there and they were soaking wet but yeah, it was pretty bad,” said Brady Grefsrud, caretaker at Tipsinah Mound campground.

Grefsrud said the storm left an impact.

“There are little cracks out there through the doors that you can see and you could see the trees just dumping, falling down one by one,” said Grefsrud.

He said there are around 4 to 5 campers that are totaled and countless broken or uprooted trees, which also caused some damage to their store.

“I’d say we probably got about 100 maybe more, yeah every tree when you come in is just, it was down, we probably had about 20 trees just in there and they all fell down so it was not a good situation,” said Grefsrud.

Although the campground did clear their roads last night, they are still efforting the clean up of trees and debris, they say they’re hoping to be open this coming weekend.

But for some, clean-up and repair will take much longer.

“We drove over power lines on our way out here last night, which we didn’t realize until we went back into town, we saw the grain bins in the field, the first thing we saw was the trees when you first pull up were snapped off in a few places, and then we saw the big tree snapped and then on the trailer,” said Jessica Bevins, a resident at Elbow Lake.

Bevins said her mom was set to move into their family trailer this spring but that’s been pushed back now.

“I think it was really traumatic for my mom, when we drove out here, at first it was, she started crying a little bit,” said Bevins.

She says a couple of their sheds were destroyed but there was no major damage to the trailer.

Grefsrud said there were no injuries at the campground.

