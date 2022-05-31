Man fired 14-16 rounds after downtown Fargo altercation, court documents allege

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about what lead to multiple gunshots being fired in downtown Fargo over the weekend that left two men injured.

21-year-old Angel Milete is charged in Cass County District Court with two felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and the discharge of a firearm within a city.

Fargo Police were called to the 200 block of Broadway shortly after 1 a.m. on May 29 for two men who had been shot. Both 29-year-old Antonio Lopez and a 16-year-old boy were quickly taken to the hospital for their injuries. When the victims later spoke with officers, both stated they didn’t know Milete, but said there was a verbal altercation with two other men which quickly turned physical. The victims told officers they then saw Milete brandish a handgun and start shooting. Both victims stated they ran in fear for their lives, but soon fell to the ground due to their gunshot wounds.

Video surveillance showed two ‘unidentified men’ approach Milete and punch him. Court documents say Milete retreated, got a handgun from his pants and started firing multiple times in the general direction of the two men. A total of 14 shells were retrieved at the scene, documents state.

At 2:15 p.m. the same day, documents say Milete called dispatch stating he was scared and wanted to turn himself in. Police arrested Milete at his apartment, and when officers later executed a search warrant, documents say they found the same 9mm handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

When interviewed by detectives, Milete stated he was scared of the group advancing on him after two men punched him. He said he started shooting to scare them away, documents said. Milete said the group started to run as soon as he pulled his gun out, but said, ‘I still kept shooting.’ Court documents say Milete remembered firing 16 rounds in the direction of the group.

If convicted, Milete faces up to five years in prison.

