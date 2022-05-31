Contests
Fundraiser planned for victims in Plaza Azteca shooting

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fundraiser is planned to help the victims who were shot at a popular Fargo Mexican restaurant.

On May 18th, 21-year-old Lucia Garcia and her son, 7-month-old Dominique, were gunned down at Plaza Azteca by a man her family says she had a relationship with, 24-year-old Malik Gill. He led authorities on a high-speed chase in Clay County, where officials say he crashed and later shot himself.

Baby Dominique is expected to make a full recovery, but Lucia is dealing with significant brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

The fundraiser will be held at the Church of St. Henry on Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church basement. Her parents are parishioners of the church. There will be Mexican food, a bake sale, and more.

NDT - Daily Motivation – May 31
NDT - Fleet of Great Lakes Cruise Ships - May 31
NDT - Therapeutic Painting Part 2 - May 31
NDT - Therapeutic Painting Part 1- May 31
