Early estimates show at least $120,000 of storm damage in Cass County, MN

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Roads are back open across areas of Cass County, Minnesota, but the sheriff says to use caution as trees and power lines remain down after Monday’s storms.

Sheriff Tom Burch says the most extensive damage occurred in Poplar and Bryon Townships. Several structures were affected, along with a grain silo and two center pivot irrigation systems. A radar indicated tornado was reported in the area.

The National Weather Service will be conducting an assessment to determine if damage in the area was from an actual tornado. Crews are continuing to clean up from the storm. As of Tuesday afternoon, early damage estimates to public infrastructure are approximately $120,000, but quickly growing.

A tornado warning was issued for west central Cass County just after 5:30 p.m. on May 30. The Sheriff’s Office and police officers from cities in the area began assessing damage. Storm damage occurred in Bryon, Poplar, Bungo, Pine River, Ponto Lake, Barclay, Wabedo, Inguadona, Remer, Kego, Crooked Lake, Turtle Lake, Thunder Lake, Trelipe, Slater and Torrey Townships. Some of the Cities reporting damages included Lake Shore, Remer, Backus and Pine River.

Many area roads were blocked with downed trees and power lines. Sheriff Burch says tree and power line work will continue for the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.