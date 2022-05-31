Child OK after falling from fourth-floor apartment window in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A child is expected to make a full recovery after falling from a window Monday afternoon in north Fargo.

First responders were called just after 2 p.m. May 30 to the U32 apartments in the 1100 block of 32nd Ave. N. where a child had fallen from a fourth-floor window after pushing out a screen. Officials say the child landed on a second-floor patio area and was soon transported by ambulance to be checked out.

Officials say the building is surrounded by rock landscaping, which is what the child would have landed on had it not been for the patio landing.

Fire officials say there are window guards for children for parents to research and buy in an effort to keep kids safe during the warm, windows-open months. However, officials urge parents be cognizant of what you purchase as you don’t want the guard to be a permanent barrier in the case of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.