Wife of victim in downtown shooting speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Darlisa Prayer says she was finishing up her shift at a downtown bar when her husband Antonio Lopez came by, as he usually did, to pick her up early Sunday morning.

“I wasn’t ready and he was just like I see you are not ready yet. I’m just going to walk down the strip, " she said.

Prayer says less than 10 minutes later people began scrambling into the bar after someone mentioned a shooting had happened outside.

“My first instinct was to pick up the phone and call my husband,” she said.

Not too long after she got the devastating news that her husband had been shot.

“I just ran out. I made it down there to my husband and I saw someone else laying on the ground. A couple of feet up I saw my husband. At that time, he wasn’t conscious,” Prayer.

Fargo Police say around 1 a.m. Sunday they responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired near the intersection of 2nd Avenue N and Broadway.

They say 21-year-old Angel Milete surrendered and was arrested at an apartment in south Fargo for his possible involvement in the shooting.

Prayer says an altercation had occurred as her husband was walking and he was hit by the crossfire.

She says the main artery in his leg was hit causing him to lose a lot of blood.

Prayer also says a bystander’s quick actions helped keep her husband alive.

“I do want to thank the guy that actually saved my husband. They said had the guy not been out there to put pressure on his wounds, my husband wouldn’t be here,” she said.

With five children including a newborn at home, Prayer says she is thankful her family wasn’t torn apart by the senseless gun violence.

“I just hope the guy pays the consequences for his actions because this wasn’t the way to do things.

