West Fargo parents say they were locked out of their daughter’s graduation ceremony

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High school seniors from around the valley celebrated their graduation this weekend, but some parents are saying they were locked out of seeing their child complete a milestone.

“It’s something that we’ll never be able to get back, and so it’s, I guess it’s just stolen,” said Sarah Synnott, a West Fargo mom.

Sarah Synnott said she was preparing to watch her daughter graduate high school on Sunday.

She said her family got tickets for the graduation ceremony scheduled to start at 1 pm, she said they arrived at 1:03 pm.

“I really didn’t think that three minutes was going to disallow us from participating, I really I mean, it was devastating,” Synnott said.

When they arrived at the front doors of West Fargo High School, she says it was locked.

Sarah says they were then let into the entryway of the school but no further.

She says crowds of family members and loved ones began gathering at the entryway waiting to be let in.

“But they were telling people that they absolutely were not letting anybody else in, this was my oldest daughter, my first baby to graduate high school and I didn’t even get to watch her walk across the stage,” said Synnott.

Sarah said after they waited they eventually went back to their car to watch the ceremony’s live stream from the parking lot.

“You could hear when they called her name, there was the obligatory applause but there was nobody there really cheering for her and I think that hurt her a lot, which in turn as a parent hurts me a lot,” said Synnott.

Principal Fremstad at West Fargo High School said in a comment to us that the doors locked at 1:05 PM.

Synnott said she couldn’t find an email or announcement that informed attendees when the doors would lock.

