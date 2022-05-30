Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

“Spirit of the Sandbagger” Archway in Downtown to start their light display

FILE - using sandbags to prevent flooding
FILE - using sandbags to prevent flooding(KFYR)
By Bree Bolin
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - They’re lighting it up at the new “Spirit of the Sandbagger” Archway in Downtown Fargo.

An illumination ceremony starts at 9:30 P.M. on Tuesday May 31st at the new art installation located at 2nd St. and 1st Ave. N.

The two-sided structure now includes a state-of-the-art lighting system, and this will be the first time it is lit up.

The “Spirit of the Sandbagger” was built by the Fargo Lions Club, and honors the thousands of people over the years who worked to keep major floods from swamping the F-M area.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel J. Milete (Mug)
UPDATE: Downtown shooting suspect surrenders to Fargo PD
SD man facing charges after a crash that killed two people
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer near Bismarck
Man found dead outside GF apartment building; Identity still unknown
Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN

Latest News

Road closed
Road repairs continue in Fargo
A man seen playing the trumpet as folks gathered to honor those who lost their lives in service...
Fleet Farm is teaming up with “Taps For Veterans”
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery holds Memorial Day commemoration
Fargo National Cemetery hosting 1st in-person Memorial Day event
Headstones at the Black Hills National Cemetery lined with flags.
Memorial Day events around the valley