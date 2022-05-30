“Spirit of the Sandbagger” Archway in Downtown to start their light display

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - They’re lighting it up at the new “Spirit of the Sandbagger” Archway in Downtown Fargo.

An illumination ceremony starts at 9:30 P.M. on Tuesday May 31st at the new art installation located at 2nd St. and 1st Ave. N.

The two-sided structure now includes a state-of-the-art lighting system, and this will be the first time it is lit up.

The “Spirit of the Sandbagger” was built by the Fargo Lions Club, and honors the thousands of people over the years who worked to keep major floods from swamping the F-M area.

