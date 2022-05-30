Shelter in place recommended for Wadena as crews tackle a warehouse fire

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation in Wadena.

Images show large clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

Wadena Police say the smoke is not dangerous to breathe in, but they are asking residents to shelter in place.

Authorities are also asking everyone to close their windows and shut off air conditioning units.

Residents are being requested to stay away from the area to avoid congestion.

The Wadena Deer Creek High School is open if residents need a place to shelter.

