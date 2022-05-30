Contests
Road repairs continue in Fargo

Road closed
Road closed(MGN)
By Bree Bolin
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, May 31st, 40th Ave. S. will be closed between 43rd and 45th streets.

Also, Bishops Boulevard will be closed between 52nd and 56th Avenues.

Both of these closures will be in place for two weeks as construction crews are doing concrete repairs at both locations.

Also starting Tuesday, May 31st, 5th Ave. S. in Fargo will be blocked between 15th and 16th Streets for road repairs that are expected to take up to ten days.

