Memorial Day events around the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are dozens of Memorial Day events happening in our area Monday, May 30th.

There will be a short event at 7 A.M. on Veterans Memorial Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead.

In Moorhead, there will be events at the Moorhead Memorial Garden at 8:45 A.M., at the Evergreens at 10 A.M., at Prairie Home Cemetery at 10:15 A.M., at St. Joseph at 10:30 A.M., and at Riverside at 10:40 A.M.

In Fargo, there will be events at Holy Cross at 8:30 A.M., Oakwood Cemetery in Harwood at 10 A.M., the West Fargo VFW at 10:45 A.M., Riverside at 11 A.M., Sunset Memorial Garden at noon, and Lindenwood Park at 1 P.M.

