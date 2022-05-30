Lightning strike sets fuel tank on fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a lightning strike hit a fuel tank at 38026 330th Ave SW in Climax and set it on fire.

They say it happened just before 5 am this morning during a storm.

There were other fuel tanks next to the one on fire, but firefighters were able to put it out before it spread or caused any damage to the structures or fuel tanks next to it.

No one was injured.

