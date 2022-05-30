Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases possibly linked to organic strawberries

Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares his secret for strawberry season.
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares his secret for strawberry season.(KY3)
By CNN
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal health officials say there have been 17 Hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

The infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands involved are Freshkampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joes and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30th, but hepatitis a symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel J. Milete (Mug)
UPDATE: Downtown shooting suspect surrenders to Fargo PD
SD man facing charges after a crash that killed two people
Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer near Bismarck
Man found dead outside GF apartment building; Identity still unknown

Latest News

Shooting victim's wife speaks out- May 29
Wife of victim in downtown shooting speaks out
Shooting victim's wife speaks out- May 29
Shooting victim's wife speaks out- May 29
Wahpeton senior surprised by deployed brother
Wahpeton graduating senior’s deployed brother surprises her at ceremony with diploma
10:00PM May 29- Part 2
10:00PM May 29- Part 2