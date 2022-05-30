Contests
Fosston students disciplined for social media post

(WILX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fosston Public School officials say the district is taking disciplinary action against some students after a video surfaced on social media.

Officials say the video, created during a school-sponsored event, shows students dancing and mimicking Indigenous culture.

In a letter sent home to parents on May 28, Superintendent Sue Richards-Chase says “hate has no home in our school district. Instead, ours is a district that respects and celebrates all cultures.”

The district says while the school year has ended, the students in the video will face disciplinary action, per the district policy.

Two weeks earlier the district also sent a letter home to parents making them aware of another photo circulating through social media.

They say the photo shows a student with their knee on the neck of another student with a caption referring to the murder of George Floyd.

In that letter, Chase-Richards says “we do not believe the two students in the photo intended to make light of Mr. Floyd’s death. However, the caption on the photo, which was posted to social media, was deeply inappropriate and offensive.”

Chase-Richards also stated disciplinary action was issued against the students in the photo.

